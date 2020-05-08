Instagram is currently working on a number of new features to increase users’ engagement in the platform. The Facebook-owned company is now developing a new feature that lets users forward direct messages, as spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi. In case you sent it to the wrong person, clicking on the Unsend option will delete the message for everyone. If you’re using WhatsApp, you’re already familiar with the idea.

However, it’s no clear whether a message can be forwarded to a larger number of people at a time. Though it’s likely that Facebook will limit the message forwards to five or even less at a time to prevent the spread of fake news — this is exactly similar to what it did to WhatsApp.

#Instagram is working on a forward option for direct messages ? pic.twitter.com/Mi21jsd7aK — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 16, 2020

Instagram is working on another new feature that will let users Pin comments. The feature along with the ability to forward direct messages is currently in the developmental stage, meaning we’ll have to wait a while before these features become available for the general public.

In related news, Instagram recently rolled out web-based direct messaging for all its users. It also added new stickers to support local restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic.