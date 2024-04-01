Instagram channels working on the "Challenges" feature for photo contests

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Instagram is developing challenges for channels where members can submit photos to win prizes. The channel administrators will choose the challenge winners. Members can react, share, and report entries.

Remember that satisfying feeling of closing your Apple Watch Activity Rings and crushing your friend’s score? The Challenges feature brings that same friendly competition to the world of photography. It was seen on X.

#Instagram is working on challenges for channels ?



?? Create a contest for members to submit photos to win prizes. You choose the winners once the challenge ends.

Members can react, share and report entries. pic.twitter.com/AiDCxCcSWZ — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 30, 2024

Here’s how it works:

Channel owners can set the theme, invite members to submit photos, and offer prizes for the winners.

Members can use their creativity, capture stunning photos based on the theme, and submit them to the challenge.

Just like with the Apple Watch, the engagement goes beyond just you and your entry. Members can react (like, dislike, etc.), share their favorites, and even report entries that go against the rules.

The channel owner, like the ultimate fitness tracker judge, picks the winning photo.

Just like sharing your Apple Watch Activity with friends, these challenges and entries can be shared across Instagram Stories, messages, and even on other platforms, spreading the word and attracting new members for more friendly competition.

Overall, the “Challenges” feature provides Instagram channel owners with a new tool to foster engagement and content creation within their communities.