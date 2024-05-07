Studio’s SVG Converter Review: Vectorize Images For Free

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If you’re looking for a quick way to vectorize images for design without compromising quality, there are a number of online tools to get the job done. I recently tested Creative Fabrica Studio’s free SVG Converter and here’s everything you need to know.

What is SVG Convertor?

Studio’s SVG Converter is a web-based tool that can take virtually any image. E.g., JPG, PNG, etc., and automatically convert it into an SVG file, which can be downloaded and used for your projects.

It simplifies the process of transforming standard images into scalable vector graphics that maintain their quality regardless of size or resolution.

I like that you can upload your image file and convert it in seconds. It’s also part of Creative Fabrica Studio’s suite of creative tools and assets. The free online design editor allows for further editing of your graphics with no need for additional software.

Creative Fabrica offers a wealth of resources to enhance your skills, with innovative design editing and AI solutions.

If you want more, everything is available under a single All Access Subscription.

Studio’s SVG Converter Review – Key Features

In this SVG Converter review, I tried its main features and here’s what I found and was able to accomplish:

Simple Drag-and-drop Interface

It couldn’t be easier to get vectorizing your images. Simply drag-and-drop an image to convert or browse to it with the ‘Pick image to vectorize’ button. For me it took less than a minute for a hi-res JPG image of a coin.

Results are shown side-by-side, or you can use a single view, then all you have to do is click ‘Download Vector’ to get your SVG file.

Boost Quality

Following the conversion, you can then resize your image without worrying about ruining its quality. It looks sharper and clearer compared to the original, especially when resized or printed at larger dimensions. Moreover, SVG files can be easily edited using your own vector graphics software.

In this format you can work on your designs more effectively, ultimately resulting in better quality output.

Easily Add More Image

Even if you don’t sign-up, you can easily add new images using the plus button, with all images stacked down the left-side. However, it doesn’t support batch uploading, so you must add each file individually.

Creative Fabrica Studio

With Creative Fabrica’s Studio, you can take advantage of your SVG file for:

Scaling – Resize SVG designs without losing quality, making them ideal for projects that require flexibility in dimensions, such as banners, posters, or social media graphics.

Editing – Edit SVG files by manipulating individual shapes, lines, and colors. Here you can customize designs, create variations, or even combine multiple SVG files into a single composition.

Exporting – Once satisfied with their design, you can export your SVG files from Studio including converting back to PNG, JPG, and other formats.

Commercial License –The premium Studio grants a commercial license and opens up endless possibilities to utilize its vast library of high-quality resources, templates, graphic elements, and millions of quality fonts, for your personal and professional projects.

More On Using Studio’s SVG Converter

Using the free SVG convertor is just a 3-step process:

1. Upload your image.

2. Vectorizing is fast and automatic, whether working with a regular image, photo, logo, etc.

3. Download the SVG or add to the studio for editing.

Who is it for?

Studio’s SVG Converter is suitable for professional and amateur graphic designers, illustrators, marketers, businesses, educators, and for print-on-demand.

Overall, it’s a valuable resource for anyone looking to enhance their creative projects, create professional designs, or explore new artistic avenues through the power of vector graphics.

User Support

Creative Fabrica provides a comprehensive help center with articles and guides for Studio’s SVG Converter and all its other tools.

Users can submit inquiries through a contact form, direct email, or through its social media channels.

Pricing

The SVG Converter is available for free indefinitely for individual conversions. If you wish to access Creative Fabrica’s library to download 10 creative elements for free, you can sign-up for a cancelable 30-day free trial.

To access 1 million+ creative assets for the Studio, plans range from $12 for 3 months to All Access for $29/mo. You can also pay for font packs and other assets, as and when you need them.

Creative Fabrica Studio’s SVG Converter – Verdict

To conclude this Studio’s SVG Converter review – while there are many similar tools, there’s not much to dislike about SVG converter.

It’s available for free, if you don’t require advanced editing and even the Studio can be used for free before upgrading to a premium plan or purchasing assets, which is a huge plus.

Ultimately, I found it to be an intuitive platform for anyone looking to transform raster images into high-quality, scalable vector graphics.

With Creative Fabrica Studio integration, the SVG converter is a very useful tool for enhancing and streamlining your design workflow.