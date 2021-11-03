Twitter and Instagram/Facebook/Meta have been involved in a cold war for nearly a decade, after Facebook purchased Instagram in 2012.

Soon after Twitter blocked Instagram’s ability to find friends using Twitter’s API, and a bit later Instagram stopped Twitter from embedding Instagram posts into tweets when users shared an Instagram link.

Now Instagram has made the first move to end the feud by allowing Twitter to show a photo preview of a shared Instagram post.

They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. ? Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear. ? pic.twitter.com/XSZRx9dzd1 — Instagram (@instagram) November 3, 2021

Twitter, which is a much smaller social network than Instagram, is likely to benefit more from this move than Instagram, raising the suggestion that Meta (aka Facebook) is trying to get on the good side of regulators by showing a more open and kinder side.

What do our readers think of Meta’s latest move? Let us know below.