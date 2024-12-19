insMind Review: The Best Online AI Photo Editor?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

insMind is an AI-powered photo editing platform that specializes in enhancing images for products and other purposes. In this insMind review, I get hands-on with its AI tools, evaluate its benefits, and show you how to get started.

insMind boasts a full suite of 50+ AI photo editor tools and countless templates for eCommerce and social media. You can easily create studio-quality images, saving time and money. What’s more, if you’re looking for a free AI photo editor, a lot of its features are free to use!

insMind – Key Features

During this insMind review, several key features stood out. Let’s take a closer look at what they do and how they perform:

AI Background Remover

The insMind AI background remover lets you quickly and accurately separate the foreground object from its background. This makes it easier to create images with clean edges, without relying on lasso or magic wand tools of old.

I like that images maintain their quality after background removal, without blurring edges or leaving artifacts. It can also handle complex images containing hair and intricate details.

AI Background

Its AI background tool supports solid colors, textures, text, and stock or AI background images. You can replace backgrounds in just one click, which takes seconds to process.

Depending on your goal, there is an endless variety of styles. For example, you might choose a solid color to let an image pop on social media.

Alternatively, if showcasing a product, you might go for something more aesthetically pleasing. E.g., a male fragrance bottle in front of a woodsy background.

AI Image Enhancer

The AI photo editor free enhancer automatically improves the quality of your images. I was able to adjust blur, noise, blemishes, and color balance, for a more vibrant and visually appealing picture.

It works on a wide range of images, from landscapes and portraits to product photos and graphics.

Unlike traditional image editing, the AI Image Enhancer automatically optimizes the picture based on its content.

I was particularly impressed with its ability to restore old, digitized photos.

AI Image Expander

If you have an image in the wrong size, the AI Expander is able to detect background objects and colors. It then automatically increases the dimensions while smartly filling in the gaps in a consistent manner.

You can give a portrait or closeup a nice background or improve the aesthetic of a product image. Just like insMind’s other tools, it only takes a few clicks.

Magic Eraser

As the name suggests, the Magic Eraser lets you effortlessly erase objects, people, logos, watermarks, and text from your images. The AI can also replace them with other objects.

All you have to do is choose the brush size and swipe over the unwanted object. While testing this feature, I noticed it requires far less precision than a lasso or magic wand, as the AI has a high detection rate.

With the Magic Eraser, you can create clean, distraction-free images that effectively showcase your products, memories, or creative vision.

AI Filter

If you want to effortlessly transform your photos with high-quality filters, this tool boasts several fun and professional styles that still maintain the photo’s essence.

You can turn a photo into a realistic sketch or painting, make yourself an anime character, and much more.

The CG filter is particularly impressive, giving a standard photo a cinematic makeover.

By altering elements like color balance and depth, the result is sure to turn heads on Instagram or wherever you choose to showcase your motion picture-esque photo.

Batch Photo Editor

The batch editor is useful for editing multiple photos at once with ease. You can resize, enhance, or remove and add backgrounds to boost efficiency.

For example, if editing a set of product images for your eCommerce site, you can remove and replace all their backgrounds simultaneously.

Applying the same adjustments across multiple images ensures consistency. This is essential for eCommerce, social media, or any other projects that require a cohesive visual identity.

Smart Resize

Do you use social media and you’re tired of having to resize your images for different platforms? Smart Resize does all the hard work for you.

With a single image, you can select from all common platforms and automatically receive the required sizes. This includes everything from Facebook posts and covers to YouTube thumbnails and Shopify imagery.

What’s more, the AI recognizes the important elements of your image, so it doesn’t crop or distort anything.

You’re also free to enter your own custom dimensions. E.g., if you’re using the image on your own site.

insMind provides tons of other useful tools including:

AI Image generator

AI shadows and shadow removal

Product Image Collage

AI Fashion Models

Signature Removal

AI Logo Maker.

Unlike Canva and other photo editor AI platforms, I found more AI features for free with insMind.

The platform also recently launched the AI Inspiration module, offering premade examples with prompts to help spark your creativity.

The image or text-to-image AI generator makes for an affordable, copyright-free alternative to stock photos. Best of all, you can try it for free.

You can explore different variations of your image, or easily customize the visuals to fit your preferences.

Benefits of Using insMind

If you’re used to traditional offline photo editors or are completely new to the design process, insMind offers many benefits:

All-In-One Solution

The AI photo editor doesn’t just focus on one thing. Instead, it’s a comprehensive all-in-one solution. You get quick access to lots of intuitive tools, allowing for low-effort adjustments. In some cases, you can edit an entire project in minutes.

Over 50 tools and 30+ types of marketing templates are only a few clicks away. This includes everything from product ads and collages to magazine covers and logos. The possibilities are endless.

Easy-to-Use

The web-based interface couldn’t be easier to use. It’s accessible, whether you have no traditional photo editing skills or are a pro who wants to streamline your workflow. In a few steps, you can accomplish tasks that used to take hours. Furthermore, you still have the freedom for manual tweaks.

All its tools are contained in a single dashboard and it saves your designs for accessing later. You can save your current work, undo/redo, open new images, and start new projects with ease.

Wherever you’re during editing, it’s easy to add or remove text and access other tools.

Save Time and Money

The AI tools and templates from insMind help you save time and money. This allows you to focus on other areas of your business or project. For example:

Seasonal Promotions : create stunning visuals for the holiday like Christmas sales and Black Friday.

: create stunning visuals for the holiday like Christmas sales and Black Friday. E-Commerce Marketing: enhance product pages like skincare and makeup to maximize impact.

enhance product pages like skincare and makeup to maximize impact. Social Media Content: design eye-catching posts like Pinterest pins and Instagram posts.

Tools like automated background removal and AI-generated backdrops, remove the need for traditional editing skills. Moreover, batch editing means you no longer have to go through the tedious task of editing images one by one.

Likewise, since many tools are free to use, it eliminates the need for costly editing software or hiring a designer. Because of templates and AI generation, you also don’t have to fork out for stock images or assets.

Supports Sales and Marketing Needs

insMind is suitable for a wide range of products and industries. It ensures product images have a consistent look and feel, which is essential for building brand recognition.

Moreover, its one-click social media resizing and other AI tools let you create professional images quickly and efficiently.

The sheer variety of tools and templates encompasses all your design, sales, and marketing needs. For example, if you require a magazine cover? Templates with relevant layouts, dimensions, and elements are ready to be customized in a few clicks.

Selling seasonal products? You can edit Christmas sale templates in a variety of formats with your product and text in minutes.

The high-quality output can significantly increase engagement and conversion rates.

insMind offers a limited free tier and a 3-day free trial of its Pro Plan.

Free – Basic photo editing tools, limited storage space, includes a watermark.

– Basic photo editing tools, limited storage space, includes a watermark. Pro ($9.99/mo, $19.99/6-months, $69.99/yr) – No watermark, highest-res exporting, exclusive marketing templates and styles, unlimited downloads and storage.

– No watermark, highest-res exporting, exclusive marketing templates and styles, unlimited downloads and storage. New Year 40% Off Discount – insMind is currently offering a 40% discount on the yearly plan for the New Year. Click here to claim the special deal.

Getting Started with insMind

It’s easy to become an expert with insMind. Just follow these steps to sign up and begin using the AI photo editor:

1. Go to insMind’s official AI photo editor site and sign up for free or purchase the pro plan right away.

2. You can also access the AI photo editor free tools directly from the homepage.

3. From the dashboard, browse to find your desired Product Image or Photo Editing tool.

4. Click the tool, e.g., AI Background, and you’ll be prompted to upload your image.

5. The AI will then automatically remove the background.

6. Replace the background with a solid color or stock photo in one click on the right.



7. Other related tools are below, including AI Background.

8. Here you can choose a recommended model or upload a reference photo to work with.

9. In my test, I was able to generate a unique and relatively realistic street from four variations.



10. The left-hand toolbar offers quick access to other tools like text and stickers, as well as your other projects.



11. When happy, simply click the Download button in the top right and choose between JPG or PNG formats. Low and high quality is free, while the best quality requires the Pro plan.

insMind Review – Verdict

So, if you’re looking for the best AI photo editor, it certainly ranks up there in terms of ease of use and comprehensive range of features.

The process of uploading, applying a tool or template, and letting it work its magic, couldn’t be more straightforward.

To conclude this insMind review, if you’re looking for an AI photo editor online, free or premium, it’s definitely worth checking out. Try it now and if you like it, you can always upgrade later.