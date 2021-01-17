With mere days left to its administration, the Trump administration has notified suppliers, including reportedly Intel, that they plan to deny them a license to supply technology items to Huawei, who was placed on the US Entities list in May 2019.

The company has been targetted by export restrictions ever since, resulting in the eventual sale of its Honor brand of smartphones. Huawei has previously held the No 2. position in terms of smartphone market share, second only to Samsung.

The action is expected to be the last of the current administration, which has sought to limit to the ascendancy of Chinese technology firms, accusing them of being agents of the Chinese government and national security risks.

An email seen by Reuters from the Semiconductor Industry Association said on Friday the Commerce Department had issued “intents to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued license.”

Reportedly up to eight licenses were revoked from four companies, including the sale of flash storage, with up to $280 billion in trade with Huawei currently tied up in restrictions.

It remains to be seen if these restrictions will remain with the new administration, with President-Elect Biden reportedly planning to reverse much of President Trump’s actions over the last 4 years.