A Reddit user reports that his Google Nest Hub started showing him the video feed from the home surveillance cameras of random Xiaomi Mijia users after he attempted to access his own newly purchased Xiaomi camera.

The mix-up appears to be at Xiaomi’s backend, with his Google Nest Hub appearing to pull stills from other users instead of his own, with the user appearing to look into a child’s nursery, a porch and a lounge.

Gallery

Sometimes the photos are corrupted and it is unclear who’s home they are peering into.

Google has responded to the issue by disabling Xiaomi’s integration with the Nest Hub, saying:

“We’re aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we’re disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices.”

Xiaomi Mijia cameras only cost around $50, and offer the ability to stream your video feed to the Google Nest Hub, similar to how an Echo Show can show video from Ring Video Doorbells and other cameras.

The incident is a timely warning around the potential for data leakage related to the video cameras all around us, suggesting it is never completely safe to have a smart camera in your home.

Via AndroidPolice