iMessage on Android? ‘Nothing’ is impossible, or is it?

Nothing is rolling out a new app called Nothing Chats that will allow Nothing Phone 2 owners to send and receive iMessages with blue bubbles.

To use Nothing Chats, users must sign in with their Apple ID. Sunbird’s servers will then relay your iMessages to your Nothing Phone 2. Messages are not stored on Sunbird’s servers but are encrypted end-to-end.

For now, Nothing Chats will support single and group messaging, typing indicators, full-res media sharing, and voice notes. Read receipts and message reactions are planned for the future.

But there are Nothing Chats support some limitations, not all iMessage features. For example, you cannot edit messages or use Tapback reactions. Additionally, group iMessages will not work if someone in the thread is not on iMessage. Here is what some think about it:

The app is powered by the messaging platform Sunbird, and it will be available to users in North America, the EU, and other European countries starting this Friday, November 17th.

It’s possible that Apple could take steps to shut down Nothing Chats, but doing so would likely face scrutiny from regulators. The EU is currently investigating whether iMessage should be designated an Apple “core platform service,” if it is, Apple could be forced to allow other companies to offer interoperable messaging services.

Apple has not yet commented on Nothing Chats.

Is it just a coincidence that Nothing made this move during Apple’s high-pressure period?