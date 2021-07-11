Windows 11 is a big change from Windows 10, particularly in terms of the user interface, which some may love and some may hate.

Starting either late this year or early next, Microsoft will be offering the free Windows 11 upgrade to existing Windows 10 users, and according to a recently released FAQ by MSI, new Windows 11 users will only have 10 days to decide if they like it or not, before the ability to easily roll back to Windows 10 will be removed.

The FAQ says:

Can I go back to Windows 10 after I upgrade if I don’t like Windows 11? Yes. After you have installed the Windows 11 upgrade there is a 10 day period where you can move back to Windows 10 while keeping files and data that you brought along with you. After the 10 days you will need to back up your data and do a “clean install” to move back to Windows 10.

This presumably means the windows.old folder will be automatically deleted after 10 days.

The 10 day grace period is down from 30 days for the upgrade from Windows 8 to Windows 10, which in some ways was a smaller visual change.

Do our readers think 10 days is long enough? Let us know below.

via Hothardware