Hyperkin reveals Xbox 360 controller licensed replica called ‘Xenon’

Hyperkin will surprise us again with the new replica masterpiece named “Xenon.” Inspired by the early Xbox 360 controller, the licensed product features nostalgia-invoking elements (such as the structure and the left-leaning D-pad), though changes are made to make it compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Xenon’s price tag and its exact release date are not yet announced, but it is certain that it will be available in white, black, red, and pink options.

Hyperkin’s decision to name the replica Xenon comes from the internal development codename given to the Xbox 360 controller before it was revealed at E3 2005. The company, however, make some changes to improve the controller better. Aside from making it compatible with various devices, Xenon gets a Share button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a detachable USB-C charging cable.

This is not the first replica made by Hyperkin. In 2018, Hyperkin also created a licensed replica of the oversized original Xbox Duke controller, which was also given some modernized features. In 2021, the company then released two new versions of the Duke controller in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Original Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved.