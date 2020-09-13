Hulu app for Android TV gets updated with voice support for playback controls

Hulu has released a new update for its Android TV app which brings voice support for playback controls allowing users to fast forward, rewind and pause without touching the remote. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:

In this update, we’ve added voice support for various playback controls including fast forward, rewind, and previous or next episode. Be sure to update your Hulu app and get back to streaming!

The update also bumps the app to v3.8.26 and is available for download on the Google Play Store.