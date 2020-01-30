Huawei will not use Google’s services in its Android devices even if US lifts the ban

The year 2019 has been brutal for Huawei as the company received sanctions from the US government over spying suspicion. The company later clarified its stance and got a couple of revives but that won’t help the company in the long run. In the meantime, Huawei launched its very own OS to be used in the worst-case scenario. Right now, Huawei is selling its devices without Google’s services. While consumers around the world are waiting for the US ban to be lifted, Huawei today surprised everyone with its new announcement.

Fred Wangfei, Huawei’s manager for Austria, has now revealed that Huawei has no plans to use Google services even if US lifts the ban in the future. Huawei does not want to be dependent on US technology, as it may get banned again in the future. Huawei’s plan is to create a third smartphone ecosystem based on Android, but without Google’s services.

Huawei is investing around $3 billion in 2020 alone for developing Huawei Mobile Services that will act as an alternative to Google Play Services. HUAWEI HMS Core, a collection of open capabilities of Huawei mobile services, helps developers build high-quality apps efficiently. Huawei is also developing App Gallery as an alternative to Google Play Store. You can learn more about developing for Huawei devices here.

Source: derstandard