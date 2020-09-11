Yesterday, Huawei showed off the Harmony OS 2.0 which is the company’s own operating system. The company created Harmony OS because it feared that the company will get banned from using Google’s Android OS. Huawei’s prophecy came true in 2019 and the company has been working to perfect Harmony OS for Huawei smartphones.

The company’s representative has now confirmed to Android Authority that all the phones running EMUI 11 will be eligible to upgrade to Harmony OS in the future.

Yes, devices running the new distributed-technology based EMUI 11 will be eligible for upgrade to Harmony OS in the future.

While there are still many questions surrounding the Harmony OS, the company’s consumer business CEO Richard Yu confirmed that the company is willing to lend the OS out to any company that might get banned from using Android in the future.