Huawei was expected to launch the Huawei P50 Pro in the near future, but PhoneArea reports that the launch of the handset may have been delayed several weeks to May 2021.

The Huawei P50 Pro will be Huawei’s first flagship running HarmonyOS, and that OS is reportedly the cause of the delays.

The handsets are reportedly still in beta testing and the testing is not going too well, leading to Huawei delaying the release rather than launch a flawed handset.

Gallery

Huawei is currently banned from using Google’s version of Android and has been using an open-source version instead. The company is planning to upgrade older handsets to HarmonyOS in the future, which may be an unwelcome experience if it makes devices buggier.

Despite these issues, HarmonyOS may be the only alternative when companies are not able to use Google Play Store services, with Huawei’s AppGallery reportedly having over 530 million monthly active users and HMS had 2.3 million registered developers globally.

With US enmity to China surviving the Trump administration, Chinese OEMs are reportedly very concerned they will be the next victim of sanctions by USA, with access to the Google Play Store blocked.

This has caused Meizu to be the first outside company to license Huawei Mobile Service and support HMS Core, according to Huawei staff member Akiba Ziluo.

Huawei notes:

“HMS Core offers a rich array of open device and cloud capabilities, which facilitate efficient development, fast growth, and flexible monetization. This enables global developers to pursue groundbreaking innovation, deliver next-level user experiences, and make premium content and services broadly accessible.”

The Huawei P50 Pro features a: