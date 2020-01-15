Huawei is one of the top Android manufacturers right now despite US sanctions, which imposed several restrictions on the trade between the Chinese firm and other American companies. But the good news is Huawei is still considering releasing a slew of new Android smartphones this year; one of them being the Huawei P40 series, about which we now have a lot of information to share.

According to the leaked renders, the smartphone will feature a flat display, on the left corner of which you’ll have a dual punch hole camera. In other words, The Huawei P40 smartphone will feature a dual selfie camera.

Talking about the back of the smartphone, you’ll find a triple rear camera packed inside a rectangular camera module. The rectangular camera module will also house the dual-LED flash, and it also has the Leica branding.

The fingerprint reader is nowhere to be seen and that means The P40 will settle on under-display fingerprint readers. We can also see speaker holes on the bottom of the smartphone, a USB Type-C port, a microphone hole, and a SIM card slot. On the right side of the phone, you can see the volume rocker and the power button. The Huawei P30 Pro didn’t have a headphone jack, and the trend is likely to continue in the P40 as the headphone jack appears to be missing from the leaked render.

