Huawei P40 series, which is a successor to the last year’s P30 series, is going to be launched at an online-only event on March 26. And as was the case with the P30 Pro, Huawei is also likely to release Huawei P40 Pro special edition which will be called Huawei P40 Pro Hongqi Limited Edition.

The back of the P40 Pro Hongqi Edition will be black, a significant portion of the back is also covered by a red dragon, which looks cool. You can see the back of the P40 limited edition in the leaked poster image below.

Huawei introduced these kinds of limited special edition smartphones in the past. The company teamed up with Porsche and Design to make those models. But this time around, it’s Hongqi, which is a Chinese passenger car marque, that will help Huawei make a “Red Flag Customized” Huawei P40 Pro smartphone. Unfortunately, the special edition will be limited to the Chinese market only.

According to previous rumors, Huawei P40 Pro will pack:

IMX700 52mp (Hexadeca Bayer) RYYB 1/1.28?

IMX650 40mp Ultra Wide Cine RGGB 1/1.5?

3x optical tele zoom

10x optical dual prism periscope zoom with 2P1G lenses

Time of flight sensor

LED light

Color temperature sensor

microphone

The P40 series is expected to be available in three color options — Black, White, and Mint Green.

via Ithome