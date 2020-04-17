Huawei is going be launching three new handsets, Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE on April 23. And while we’re only five days away from the release date, the specifications and the design of the most affordable handset of the Huawei Nova 7 series that’s is the Nova 7 SE have surfaced online.

According to a leaked hands-on video, the Huawei Nova 7 SE will feature a single punch hole camera on the top left side of a 6.5-inch LCD display. The bezels are noticeable on all sides. Powering the smartphone will be Kirin 820 5G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. The smartphone will be available in two memory variants — 128GB and 256GB.

At the back of the smartphone, you’ll find a quad camera setup. According to a leaked Nova 7 series poster spotted on Weibo, the Nova 7 SE smartphone will sport a 64MP rear camera.

The smartphone will pack a 4,000mAh battery and will have 40W fast charging support. The smartphone will be based on EMUI 10.1. The Nova 7 SE will feature a gradient design and will be available in four color options — Black, Green, White and Purple.

Talking about the other two handsets, the Nova 7 Pro will be powered by Kirin 990 will come with a 50MP periscope camera, while the Nova 7 will be powered by Kirin 985 chipset. Both Nova 7 and 7 Pro will have dual selfie cameras.

via IndiaShopps