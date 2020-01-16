Last year, both Redmi and Mi decided to add personalized adverts to their respective phones. While they were heavily criticized, it looks like the experiment was a success as Huawei will be following their steps.

According to MySmartPrice, the company recently updated their phones to add the recently unveiled Huawei Mobile Services core. Along with the new update, the company also updated its Terms and Conditions page which now shows the first traces of personalized system-wide ads. The T&C page talks about ‘Huawei Ads’ platform that might be added to all the devices, including those that don’t have access to Google Play Services. MySmartPrice made a list of important points that clarify what to expect from Huawei Ads:

The personal data used for ads personalisation is retained for one year from the time of collection.

The data is stored in the data centres located in Hong Kong (China) and Singapore.

If the user gives their consent, Huawei Ads will also collect and process the user’s location information (via GPS) to provide “geographically relevant” advertisements

In addition, your data may also be processed by out local customer service centres located, for example, in Egypt, Mexico, India, South Korea, and Pakistan, if you are currently residing in any of these countries

At this moment, it’s hard to say when Huawei will implement ads but the Terms and Conditions clearly show the plan to roll out Huawei Ads to all the Huawei users.