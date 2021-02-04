Huawei is expected to announce a new version of their flagship foldable, the Huawei Mate X2, on the 22nd February 2021.

So far the company has managed to keep a pretty tight lid on the device, but earlier patents and now a basic render appears to confirm that the company has abandoned the outward-folding screen and has settled on a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

The image was posted on Weibo by Digital Chat Station and included some specs, including a 6.5 inch 21:9 aspect ratio external screen with a resolution of 2,270×1,160 pixels, and an 8.01-inch 2,480×2,200 pixels inner foldable display.

The leak also suggests the device will feature a dual-front-facing camera with a 16mp+ sensor and no front-facing camera on the inside.

Earlier leaks have suggested the device will have a 50MP main camera, with a cluster of 16MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors secondary sensors, a 4,400 mAh battery and 66w fast charging, powered by a 5nm Kirin 9000 SoC.

Unfortunately, the new design is not expected to bring a lower price, with the handset expected to cost at least $2000.

