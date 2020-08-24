Huawei is expected to release its Mate 30 successor, the Mate 40 series in a month or two. And as is the case with any other flagship smartphones, the specifications, designs, and a lot of other key details about the smartphones leaked well before the launch event. Recently, the Mate 40 series leaked in CAD renders.

And now, based on those renders, @WakarKhanHD, in association with WindowsUnited, has created 4K renders of the Mate 40 Pro, giving us a detailed look on what the Pro model of the Mate 40 series could look like. According to the renders, the Mate 40 Pro smarpthone will feature a curved display and will have dual front-facing cameras and housing it will be a hole-punch camera cut out. We’re also seeing a circular camera module at the back, inside which we can see four cameras. On the right side of the circular camera module, we can see an LED flash and what is probably a depth sensor. The renders also suggest that the Mate 40 Pro could be available in six different color options.

Gallery

The renders gave us no details about the specifications of the upcoming Mate 40 Pro, but rumor has it that the Pro model will be powered by Kirin 1020 processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM. Rumors also suggest that the smarpthone will feature a 6.7 inch OLED display with waterfall borders and will pack up to 512 GB internal storage.

Needless to say, we still don’t know the full specs of the Mate 40 Pro, but as we come closer and closer to the launch date, we’ll know more about the specs of the smartphone.