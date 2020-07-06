Huawei has been at war with the US since last year when the Trump administration banned the company from conducting business with US-based companies. After the government renewed the ban this year, Huawei was forced to switch to in house hardware and software to continue developing new smartphones and PCs.

In an attempt to project itself as a self-reliant company, Huawei has introduced a new desktop PC that is made of all Chinese parts. The company has used its own ARM-based Kunpeng 920 processor built on 7nm technology (2.6 GHz eight-core). The processor is paired with 16 GB of Kingston DDR4-2666 RAM and a Yeston RX550 graphics chip. All the hardware is housed in a Huawei D920S10 motherboard. The motherboard supports 6 SATA III ports, two M.2 slots, two USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI. For storage, the PC has a 256 GB SSD and it comes with a 64-bit proprietary OS-based on Linux.

According to the video posted by a Chinese YouTuber, the PC costs around 1,000 Euros. Unfortunately, it looks more like a prototype than a finished product as the YouTuber noted performance issues including a lack of support for 32-bit apps. It also had problems playing videos at 4K and was recommended to be used for less demanding workflows.

While the desktop doesn’t live up to the expectations, it does show the way forward for Chinese companies like Huawei that have been caught in the middle of the trade war between the US and China. Recently, Intel was forced to pause server chip shipments to Chinese companies that included big names such as Huawei.

Via Tom’s Hardware