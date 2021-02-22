Huawei was expected to launch its second-generation Mate X foldable smartphone this month and the company has lived up to the expectation by launching the much-awaited Mate X2 in China. However, the Mate X2 more like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and less like its predecessor as the former folds inward.

The foldable phone features an 8-inch main OLED screen (2,480 x 2,200) and an external OLED display (2,700 x 1,160), both of which support a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Powering the foldable smartphone is Kirin 9000 coupled with 8GB of RAM. The foldable will be available in two storage variants — 256GB and 512GB. For the power source, Huawei’s Mate X2 will depend upon a 4,500mAh battery, which can go zero to 50 percent in roughly 20 minutes, thanks to the 55W fast charging support.

Talking about cameras, the foldable device features a quad rear camera setup — a 50MP RYYB main camera (with OIS), a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP 3x telephoto lens (with OIS), and an 8MP 10x periscope zoom camera (with OIS). For taking selfies, Huawei has added 16MP front cameras in a punch-hole on the display of the foldable. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, an IR blaster, NFC, USB-C.

The Mate X2 is based on the EMUI 11, which is based on Andriod 10.

The Huawei Mate X2 costs 17,999 yuan (~$2,785) for the 256GB model, while the 512GB variant is priced at 18,999 yuan ($2,940).

via AndroidAuthority