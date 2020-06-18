Huawei has announced the HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition, the latest addition to the ultra-portable all-rounder notebook line-up. The AMD Ryzen™ 5 processor embedded in the latest Huawei notebook ensures powerful performance whenever the users are in school, at work, or out and about.

Designed for young professionals, the 13-inch notebook combines the HUAWEI FullView Display, incredible portability and premium build quality with Huawei Share capabilities such as Multi-screen Collaboration to drive maximum experience across all user scenarios.

The HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition features the series’ signature design and a 2K HUAWEI FullView display that comes with an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by the Ryzen 5 3500U processor as well as Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics. Cooling is handled by a shark fin-inspired cooling system that comprises low-noise, high-performance fans. The Multi-screen Collaboration feature enabled by Huawei Share lets users take full advantage of multi-device setups.

“As one of the primary productivity devices that consumers use on a daily basis, notebooks play a major role in our All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy.” said Wang Yinfeng, President of PC and Tablet Business, Huawei Consumer BG. “In the future, smart devices regardless of form factors will all be interconnected, all working collaboratively for the benefit of consumers. With the new Multi-screen Collaboration feature in the new HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition, we are taking a step closer towards that direction, offering consumers tomorrow’s experiences today, in a powerful, portable and refined package.”

The HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition takes the HUAWEI FullView design to the next level with an industry-leading screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent. With side bezels measuring 4.4mm each, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition offers an expansive viewing experience without compromising on the portability. The 3:2 aspect ratio also provides more vertical screen space than its 16:9 counterparts and is more suited for productivity apps such as word processors. The new HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition features a 2K display (2160×1440 at 200ppi) with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and supports 100 per cent of the RGB colour gamut.

HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition features a metallic, minimalist design. The edges are smoothly curved with aluminium chamfers cut with CNC diamond cutting. With dimensions of 286 x 211 x 14.9mm and a weight of about 1.31kg, the notebook is in the ideal form factor for users who are always on the go.

The HUAWEI MateBook 13 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. The notebook is also equipped with dual-channel DDR4 RAM and a high-speed PCIe NVMe SSD to provide adequate memory and storage for even the most demanding tasks.

The HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition features an advanced cooling system that uses the HUAWEI Shark Fin 2.0. Inspired by its namesake, the fans spin at a high rate to create a high airflow for maximum cooling performance. In addition, the Intelligent filtering solution monitors temperature change in real-time, ensuring stable performance with minimal noise at all times.

To match the device unlocking experience that today’s smartphones offer, Huawei optimised the BIOS firmware on the HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition for speed. The Fingerprint Power Button has an integrated fingerprint reader that authenticates the user’s identity on power-up, so users can securely boot into Windows with just one press.

Designed to support a highly mobile workforce, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition comes with a 65W USB-C pocket charger that supports a range of charging outputs. As well as using the power adapter to charge your notebook, it also supports HUAWEI Super Charge for certain phones.

The HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition is available now from the Huawei Store (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, RRP: £699) and selected retailers (8GB RAM, 512GB Storage, RRP: £749).

Via Neowin