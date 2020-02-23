Huawei has a special event planned for tomorrow where it’ll likely announce a new foldable smartphone dubbed Mate Xs, according to famous tipster Max J. In case you forgot, the Mate X is Huawei’s first foldable Android smartphone that released last year but failed to impress consumers.

The Mate Xs is launching in two days. What are your predictions for it? https://t.co/DtbZRLjAVY — Max J. (@MaxJmb) February 22, 2020

There isn’t much information available about the upcoming Mate Xs, but according to the famous tipster, the Mate Xs won’t very different from last year’s Mate X, in fact, it’ll look exactly like the Mate X. However, Huawei is going to introduce some noteworthy changes to the Mate Xs and that includes the use of glass display as against plastic display used in the Mate X. This is a significant improvement and there will be a few more, according to the tipster.

In just one day we’ll be announcing the latest advances in smart lifestyle technology. Join us at 14:00 CET on 24th February and meet the unprecedented future of connectivity. https://t.co/XZLKsdSSgE #TOGETHERConnectingPossibilities pic.twitter.com/Wc2fDhJD9n — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 23, 2020

On the other hand, Huawei Mate X2, a successor to the last year’s Mate X, will be released sometime in the second half of 2020. The small-volume trial production for components, which are needed in the Mate X2 foldable phone, has already begun. Rumor has it that the X2 will bring improved design and better hinge mechanism.