Smartphone manufactures offered plenty of alternatives to notch-design and one such alternative was pop-up selfie camera, but there is another alternative that is the flip camera design which only a few manufacturers like Samsung and Asus have adopted till now. And now, Huawei is thinking of making a smartphone with a similar design.

Huawei recently filed a patent for a smartphone with a flip camera design, which will house three cameras. The patent was published by the World Intellectual Property Office on December 17, 2019.

Huawei’s patented smartphone camera design is similar to that of the Asus Zenphone 6, but Huawei placed three cameras instead of two. The camera in the patented smartphone will be able to flip 180-degree, thereby letting you use it as your selfie as well as your rear camera. The setup also includes an ultrawide camera, meaning you’ll be able to capture ultrawide selfies.

While the design is fascinating, we don’t know whether or not Huawei will materialize the patented smartphone. Nevertheless, if ever Huawei brings this to the market it will surely make every tech enthusiast excited.

Source: letsgodigital; via: Gizmochina