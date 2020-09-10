Huawei announces updated MateBook X with a beautiful design and 10th gen Intel Core processors

At the Huawei Seamless AI Life New Products Global Launch event, Huawei today announced the updated MateBook X thin and light laptop.

The new MateBook X comes with the same flagship series’ design new features, including Multi-screen Collaboration. Weighing just 1kg, the lightweight notebook measures just 13.6mm2 at its thickest part and is smaller than a piece of A4 paper.

Highlights of MateBook X 2020:

With the remarkable 91% screen-to-body ratio 1 , the 3K FullView Display gives you a massive view in vivid details. Its 3:2 aspect ratio is perfect for reading and writing. And, the 100% sRGB wide colour gamut makes the images and videos more vibrant and realistic as if it were real.

, the 3K FullView Display gives you a massive view in vivid details. Its 3:2 aspect ratio is perfect for reading and writing. And, the 100% sRGB wide colour gamut makes the images and videos more vibrant and realistic as if it were real. HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is available in 3 charming colours. With soft and mysterious green tone, the Emerald Green is elegant and premium like a quiet emerald in the night sky, while the Space Grey and Mystic Silver are classical for both business and entertainment.

With just a simple tap, your smartphone and HUAWEI MateBook will transform into “ONE” super device even without Internet connection. Your phone screen appears on your laptop which allows you to drag and drop files between them, and edit the files on your laptop while messaging colleagues on your phone using the same keyboard and mouse. This cross-device collaboration makes life and work easier.

With 10th Gen Intel Core i77 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics8, up to 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of fast SSD storage, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is built to provide all the horsepower you need. Incredible multitasking efficiency, faster image processing and smoother gaming experiences are now all in one. The upgraded high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures better connection without any worries.

A monstrous 56Wh battery packed into the slim body provides up to 13 hours of video playback10 on a single charge. Enjoy movies on your long flight without plugging in.

The power button can also detect your fingerprint to let you quickly and safely access the desktop with just one touch. The camera sits discreetly on the keyboard and pops up only when you want it to. An extra safeguard for your privacy.

The powerful quad speakers and split frequency set-up, offers you woofers with deep and resonant bass and tweeters with clear treble. In addition, with quad microphones and intelligent noise reducing funtion, the environmental noise is effectively filtered, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro can pick up your voice from 4 meters away, so the voice-enabled apps can clearly hear and support you easily.

Equipped with an ultra-light 65W pocket charger, Huawei notebooks, tablets and mobile phones that support USB-C interface can be quickly charged, so there is no need to take multiple chargers for different devices while travelling. Now the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro can be used for 6 hours with charged for only 30 minutes, get the power for a half day with a coffee break charging.

Huawei today also announced the updated HUAWEI MateBook 14 featuring the AMD Ryzen 4000 H Series processor, with a 2K HUAWEI FullView Display and supports smart features including Multi-screen Collaboration.

Source: Huawei