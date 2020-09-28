HTC is just barely still in the smartphone market, but it does not mean the company can not dream about the product that will turn their fortunes around.

Around 3 months after their new CEO, Yves Maitre, was appointed in September 2019, the company filed a patent for a new folding smartphone which was recently published.

Filed on New Year’s Eve 2019 and published in August 2020 by the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), the patent for a ‘Foldable display device’ shows a clamshell-style folding smartphone which interestingly folds outwards instead of inwards.

Before Microsoft became the hinge nerds that title, of course, belonged to HTC, and the patent spends some time discussing the hinge, which would ensure the screen does not get excessive stretched when the device is folded, and the screen does not develop wrinkles.

LetsGoDigital has posted 3D renders of the device which gives is a good idea of what it would look like.

Gallery

The weakness of the device is apparent. Clamshells are good for protecting a screen when it closed, but the soft flexible screen remains fully exposed when the device is folded, and as a small flexible device the handset does not even deliver a large screen experience when opened.

HTC does hope to deliver some advantages, such as using the device half-open, like Samsung’s Flex Mode.

Little more is known of the device, as the patent focusses on the hinge.

HTC’s new CEO said they hoped to see the company’s smartphone division profitable by 2025. Do our readers think such a device will help or hinder this goal? Let us know below.