HTC VIVE announces three new VR headsets starting at just $500

HTC today expanded the VIVE Cosmos Series with the new VIVE Cosmos Elite, the VIVE Cosmos Play and the VIVE Cosmos X. These new Cosmos VR headset feature the same 2880 x 1700 resolution display, an 88% increase over the original Vive. All-new LCD panels in these headsets reduce the distance between pixels and minimize screen-door effect. You can learn more about these new headsets below.
VIVE Cosmos Elite:
- Vive Cosmos Elite pairs the performance of external tracking alongside the flexibility of inside-out technology to meet the needs of the most demanding VR entertainment enthusiasts. By using Lighthouse base station technology, users will be able to experience the power and precision of SteamVR tracking.
- Vive Cosmos Elite also supports Vive’s ecosystem of peripherals including the Vive Tracker—delivering unprecedented input freedom for VR controls—and the Wireless Adapter for an untethered VR experience.
- Vive Cosmos Elite includes a pre-installed External Tracking Faceplate, 2 SteamVR base stations, and two Vive controllers. The External Tracking Faceplate can be used with base station versions 1.0 or 2.0 as well as the original Vive or Vive Pro controllers and is easily swapped with the original inside-out tracking faceplate that ships with Vive Cosmos.
VIVE Cosmos XR:
- VIVE Cosmos XR is an upcoming stand-alone edition and faceplate for the modular Vive Cosmos that brings high-quality XR passthrough cameras to Vive Cosmos for the first time. Debuting as a developer kit in Q2, Vive Cosmos XR allows a near-complete passthrough field of view that utilizes the majority of the VR display (up to 100 degrees FOV) to integrate real-world and virtual content.
- For example, Vive Sync, the company’s collaboration tool will integrate Vive Cosmos XR functionality so that virtual objects can be brought into real-world environments, bolstering collaboration options for VR-based meetings.
- Featuring high-quality passthrough cameras, Vive Cosmos XR combines a crisp view for overlays of the real world, blended seamlessly into the virtual one. Additional information on Vive Cosmos XR will be unveiled at the upcoming GDC conference.
VIVE Cosmos Play:
- Vive Cosmos Play opens the door for new-to-VR users, making it easier than ever before to step into premium VR. Vive Cosmos Play uses 4-camera inside-out tracking to start customers on their VR journey and has the ability to grow over time to meet their needs.
- Vive Cosmos Play is ideal for entry-level VR adventures and applications such as Viveport Video, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, and A Fisherman’s Tale.
- Play owners can easily upgrade their Vive Cosmos with Vive’s host of VR accessories such as Vive Cosmos’ full range of faceplates. Additional details on Vive Cosmos Play will release in the coming months.
Pricing and Availability:
- HTC Vive Cosmos Elite bundle will cost $899 USD / £899 GBP and be available later in Q1.
- The External Tracking Faceplate will also launch globally as a stand-alone accessory in Q2 for $199 / £199 GBP as an upgrade for either Vive Cosmos or Vive Cosmos Play.
- HTC Vive Cosmos Play will cost $500 USD / £899 GBP and be available later in Q1.
- HTC did not announce the pricing of Vive Cosmos XR.
