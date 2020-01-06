HP’s new docking monitors come with pop-up IR webcam and single power-on feature

At CES 2020, HP announced two new monitors targeting the enterprise market. The new HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitors are the world’s first docking displays with network manageability and single power-on feature. With a single power-on button, you can power-on both the laptop and the display. With a single USB-C cable for video, data, and up to 100W of power, you can streamline your desk. These displays also come with pop-up Windows Hello webcam.

The HP E24d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor is expected to be available in January via HP.com for $349 and the HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor is expected to be available in January via HP.com for $479.