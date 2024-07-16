HP's AMD Ryzen AI 300-powered OmniBook Ultra will get free Copilot+ PC experiences

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

HP has arrived with the latest and its first OmniBook Ultra laptop, boasting an AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor with AMD Radeon 800M graphics. From the look of it, the 2024 OmniBook Ultra does sound like a promising start for the modern-day revival of such a classic brand that was once a hot property back in the ’90s.

In its announcement, HP says that the laptop could deliver up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance, a 21-hour battery life, Wolf Security with self-healing capabilities, AI-enabled 9 MP camera and Windows Studio Effects, and a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences from Microsoft.

Earlier, we reported that the revival (via WinFuture) would bear a lot of AI smarts with only two USB Type-C, one USB 4.0 compatible, a single USB-A, and a 3.5mm jack for headphones. The “Next Gen AI PC” will start at $1,449 on HP’s site or BestBuy starting in August.

Coupled with Copilot+ PC features, the 2024 OmniBook Ultra laptop is golden. Microsoft’s AI offering gives a lot of unique features, including the controversial know-all Recall that lets you search for anything that you’ve done. It does so by gradually capturing the screen and making it traceable, which some described as a privacy nightmare.

AMD launched its Ryzen AI 300 series a little while ago, with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 & Ryzen AI 9 365 launching sometime in July. It offers up to 12 cores, 24 threads, and an NPU with up to 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second). To put things into comparison, Snapdragon X Elite, the current Copilot+ standard, has about 45 TOPS.