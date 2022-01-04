HP has unveiled its latest lineup of OMEN and Victus desktop PC’s during CES 2022, offering new cooling solutions, new looks, and new internals.

With CES 2022 being held in Las Vegas, and the world still being very much filled with a global pandemic at the moment, we’ve sadly not been able to get our hands all over the latest PC’s from HP in person, however, armed with plenty of press releases, we’re still here to give you the rundown on what improvements you can expect from the OMEN and Victus line of desktop PC’s.

OMEN 45L Desktop

Headlining OMEN’s latest innovation in gaming is the OMEN 45L Desktop, which features the “revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution dubbed the OMEN Cryo Chamber.” This fancy new chamber is situated 43mm above the rest of the PC and boasts an environment 6°C cooler for the 360mm AiO liquid cooler which can be included in the specification.

Alongside this unique cooler design, the OMEN 45L Desktop allows for some seriously impressive specifications, with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, an Intel i9-12900K processor, 64GB of HyperX DDR4 3733 MHz memory, and up to 4TB of WD Black M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs.

The OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop PC is expected to be available on January 5th at a starting price of $1,899.99.

Gallery

OMEN 25L Desktop

After initially launching last spring, HP has already made some thermal improvements to their OMEN 25L Desktop with the addition of a swanky new 120mm front fan. This added fan should help keep an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and Intel Core i7 processor nice and cool if you choose to spec them in your build.

Alongside the new fan, the OMEN 25L Desktop can now also be specified with a “much-requested Ceramic White colour option,” as well as a tempered glass side panel so you can show off the components within while basking in RGB of course.

The OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop PC is expected to be available this Spring via HP’s website. Pricing for this model has not yet been announced.

Gallery

Victus by HP 15L Desktop

After announcing the Victus brand last summer, HP has finally announced the brand’s first desktop PC, and it comes in a remarkably small form factor.

Featuring up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, an Intel Core i7 processor, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, the Victus by HP 15L Desktop doesn’t sacrifice too much performance to achieve its size, however, it’ll always be in the shadow of its bigger OMEN brothers.

The Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop PC is expected to be available this February. Pricing for this model has not yet been announced.