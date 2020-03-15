If you’re looking for a high-end Windows 10 PC that not only comes with a great look but also offers great performance, then HP Spectre x360 13t 2019 is definitely worth looking at. Not only it’s a powerful computer but it also is better value for money than most of its competitors, thanks to a handsome discount at Amazon.

HP’s Spectre x360 13 is now available at $1,399.95, down from its original price point of $1,999. And since we are talking about a 2-in-1, you get to use Pen on it and the best part is that you don’t have to purchase it separately. HP will bundle the Pen with the Spectre x360 laptop, meaning that you’re getting the 2-in-1 along with the Pen just at a price point of $1,375.

The HP Spectre x360 13t is a beautiful 2-in-one and probably the best looking out there at this moment. The two-in-one features 13-inches 4K touch screen display, powering the device is a 4GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i7. This is not a gaming beast, but you will be able to play low-end games just fine with the Intel UHD graphics 620. Otherwise, you’re getting 512GB of SSD storage capacity coupled with 16GB RAM, support for Windows Hello, biometric fingerprint reader, and most importantly, it can last almost a day with a single charge.

You can purchase the HP Spectre x360 at a discounted price just by clicking here.