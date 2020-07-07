Back in March 2019, HP announced Reverb, a new VR headset powered by Windows Mixed Reality. HP Reverb had 2160 x 2160 panel per eye and an incredible 114-degree field of view. It also had integrated headphones with spatial audio and smart assistant compatible dual microphones for a greater immersive experience.

The HP Reverb G2 was developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft. HP promises that this headset delivers an immersive, comfortable and compatible VR experience. HP also claims that Reverb G2 is the world’s highest resolution VR headset among major vendors.

Highlights of Reverb G2:

Immersive Viewing: The new Valve designed lenses provide a fantastic boost in the visual experience with optics and reduced mural full RGB stripe, delivering 2K by 2K per eye. Users will be able to see text and textures more clearly, providing a better experience and increased retention. Plus, the 114-degree field of view adds to the immersive experience.

Hear in 3D with Spatial Audio: The new speakers sit 10mm off the ear, allowing for enhanced comfort during set-up or removal. Plus, the new audio solution is spatial audio ready, allowing the user to experience a true sense of 3D space when immersed in VR worlds, with support for Microsoft spatial audio, and HP Labs new spatial audio format that is anchored in artificial intelligence, new signal processing, and psychoacoustics.

Natural Gestures: The controllers come with new intuitive control features including an optimized button layout, superb application and game compatibility, and the ability to be pre-paired via Bluetooth for easy out-of-the-box set-up. The 4-camera Window Mixed Reality headset also enables 2X the controller tracking volume, maintaining six degrees of freedom without external sensors or lighthouses.

Long-Wearing Comfort: The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 is more comfortable than the previous generation with an increased facemask cushion for better weight distribution for extended VR sessions and optional replaceable face gaskets for ease of cleaning between sessions. Users can easily flip the facemask 90 degrees when moving back and forth from the virtual to the real world.

Everything Feels Fluid: The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 includes Windows Mixed Reality support for a plug and play experience with the latest Windows Builds, allowing for a quick and painless set-up and SteamVR compatibility for access to the community’s favorite games and applications.

The HP Reverb G2 VR Headset will be available from Fall 2020 for $599 and is now available to pre-order in 9 countries: USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, and New Zealand.

Find the pre-order link at HP here.