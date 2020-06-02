HP announces redesigned OMEN 15 gaming laptop with up to 32GB RAM and an IR thermopile sensor

HP today announced the redesigned OMEN 15 gaming laptop with several improvements. This new model is 8% shorter and 11% thinner than the previous generation, while being more powerful than ever before.

To deliver great gaming experience, the OMEN 15 can be configured with up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM, up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors and up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. For the first time, HP also allows user to select up to AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors instead of Intel processors. On the GPU front, customers can select up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design. HP OMEN 15 comes with a 15.6-inch diagonal display with options up to OLED, UHD 120 Hz, or FHD 300 Hz and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.

Thermal improvements in OMEN 15:

HP delivers the industry’s first implemented IR thermopile sensor within a gaming laptop to optimize thermal efficiencies, maintain steady yet quiet fan acoustic control, and maximize performance from the Dynamic Power feature within OMEN Command Center. OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology keeps things super chill with enlarged vent openings and up to a 12 V fan which utilizes the three-sided venting to enable five-way airflow and push this laptop towards desktop-level CPU performance.

The OMEN 15 laptop comes in Mica Silver and Shadow Black colors with optional full RGB per-key lighting. Find the pricing details in the below image.

Source: HP