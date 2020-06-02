HP announces new Pavilion Gaming Laptop with a 16-inch display and an affordable price tag

HP today announced the new Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16, a new 16-inch gaming laptop with an affordable price tag. The 16-inch display is packed in a 15-inch form factor for more portability. Also, users can opt for 144Hz 1080p display for great gaming experience.

For great gaming performance, this laptop is powered by up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with MaxQ design.

When it comes to connectivity, the new Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 comes with a HDMI 2.0 port, an USB Type-C (5 Gbps with DisplayPort 1.4 output) port, 2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps, including one with HP Sleep and Charge support) posts, one Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack and SD card reader.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 will be available this month starting at just $800.

Source: HP