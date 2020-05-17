HP’s Memorial Day sales week is live today, with up to 55% off on selected laptops, tablets, printers and more.

The HP Spectre x360 Laptop – 13t touch with Intel Core i7 processor and 512 GB SSD is only $1,149.99, down $150 from the usual $1,299.99 asking price.

The HP All-in-One 27-dp0188qe with Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, 1 TB HDD storage and 512 GB SSD storage is $999.99, $200 off the usual $1,199.99 price.

The HP ENVY Laptop – 17t with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 (4 GB ) graphics, 16 GB memory; 1 TB SSD storage and 17.3″ diagonal FHD display is only $1,319.99, a whole $380 off the usual $1,699.99 asking price.

