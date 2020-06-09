The new HP Laptop 14S comes with 4G LTE capability and an affordable price tag

HP today announced the launch of the new HP Laptop 14S in India. Even though this is an affordable mid-range laptop, it comes with 4G LTE capability. Intel’s embedded 4G LTE module will allow you to enjoy network connectivity when WiFi is not available. There are two models available. The low-end model comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM while the other model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM.

“The introduction of 4G LTE access in a mainstream device will transform the experience for millions of PC users in India to work, learn and play from anytime, anywhere,” said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP India Market.

Key specs of HP Laptop 14S:

Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (1.0 GHz base frequency, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

Windows 10 Home Single Language 64 Plus

8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)

256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1 TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD

Intel UHD Graphics

1.54 kg

HP Laptop 14S with Intel Core i5 and 8GB RAM costs 64,999 INR while the low-end model costs 44,999 INR. You can order the laptop here at HP online store.