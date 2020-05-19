An unreleased wireless monitor has been leaked by its app in the Microsoft Store.

The HP U27 4k Wireless Monitor is a wireless monitor which features HP Quick Pair. HP Quick Pair enables your laptop to automatically connect to the HP U27 4k Wireless Monitor.

When waking from sleep, opening the lid, or just logging on, the PC will automatically connect like magic to the monitor, the description notes.

According to an HP marketing video, it features 3x less latency than before, important for wireless monitors, and has stereo down-firing speakers.

The 27-inch monitor supports 4K resolution and may use the WIDI standard. With HP’s proprietary HP Quick Pair technology, it may be the ideal companion for a laptop which is often used both on the move and at the desk.

With the app in the Store and the marketing material already public, I suspect it will not be long before HP launches the HP U27 4k into the market.

via Alumia