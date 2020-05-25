HP PC users have been reporting BSOD issues with their PCs following the release of KB4556799. Microsoft has been investigating the issue, but it appears HP is already rolling out a solution.

Looks like HP just released "HP Software Component 4.1.4.3079” to fix the conflict with Windows Defender that's throwing BSoD "KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED”. Thx FA Kramer https://t.co/MTYhqkNut1 — Woody Leonhard (@AskWoody) May 24, 2020

HP is rolling out “HP Software Component 4.1.4.3079” to fix the BSoD “KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED” issue. The component had apparently been conflicting with Windows Defender.

Users have been reporting the error has been causing BSOD and sometimes bootloops, with users being forced to use System Restore to return to a usable PC.

If you have been affected by the issue, the solution may be waiting for you by checking for Updates in Settings.

via WBI, Neowin.