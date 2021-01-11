HP introduces innovative Enhanced Lighting feature for its laptops

At CES 2021, HP revealed a new feature called Enhanced Lighting feature for its laptops. HP Enhanced Lighting is a software solution that can improve the lighting conditions during video calls. When enabled, this feature lights up the people by displaying a virtual selfie ring light. Check out the video demo below.

The HP ENVY 14 will be the first laptop that will come with the HP Enhanced Lighting feature. Users can use this software to customize and enhance their appearance in video calls.

Source: HP