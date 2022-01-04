HP announces Elite Dragonfly G3 business laptop with 12th Gen Intel processors

At CES 2022, HP today announced the Elite Dragonfly G3 business laptop powered by Windows 11. The main highlight of Elite Dragonfly G3 is its weight. This new laptop weighs under 1kg and will be available in Slate Blue or Natural Silver colors.

For improved performance, the Dragonfly G3 is powered by 12th Gen Intel processors. The 13.5-inch display with a taller 3:2 aspect screen improved the viewing experience. This laptop also comes with HP Presence for enhanced collaboration experience.

With HP Presence, people can now enhance their onscreen image to personalize how they show up in meetings with the Appearance Filter, while the myHP application provides a single dashboard to control and customize their PC experience – like applying video settings across their conferencing apps with a single click.

For enhanced audio experience, this laptop features Audio by Bang & Olufsen and four discrete amps working together to create immersive sound, HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically optimizes voice clarity, and AI-based noise reduction 2.0 enhances audio so people can be heard even when wearing a mask.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

Source: HP