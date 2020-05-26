HP announces new E-Series monitors with always-on low-blue-light to protect your eyes

HP today announced the new E-Series Monitors, the world’s first ergonomic monitor series with always-on low-blue-light to protect the users. HP Eye Ease is a new solution that filters blue light without affecting color accuracy or adding yellow tint to the display. HP also claims that this new E-Series is the world’s first monitor series to receive the TUV Low Blue Light Hardware Solution certification, the first certification of its kind from the industry leader in low-blue-light certifications. HP E-Series Monitors will be available in August starting at $159.

HP today also announced the new HP E14 G4 Portable Monitor that weighs only 640g and is less than 4.75mm thin. It comes with two USB-C ports for easy connectivity. The HP E14 Portable Monitor will be available in September for $249.

HP today also announced the new HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor, the world’s first 4K wireless sharing PC monitor. Users can connect their PC with the HP Quick Pair Bluetooth App or by pressing the Windows Key + K on their keyboard. HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor will be available in June for $479.

Source: HP