HP announces new Chromebook with a wipeable keyboard

HP today announced three new Chromebooks for businesses, the HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise, HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise, and HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6. Read about them in detail below.

HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6:

This is an entry-level Chromebook targeting frontline workers. This laptop’s keyboard can be wiped with popular household wipes to prevent germs. This device comes with up to 13.5 hours of battery life and support for HP Fast Charge capabilities and HP Privacy Camera. Users can also enjoy enhanced Wi-Fi performance with HP Extended Range Wireless LAN.

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise:

This is the most premium device in the lineup and it comes with a stunning edge-to-edge screen (90.1% screen-to-body ratio) with optional HP Sure View Reflect and LTE connectivity. It is powered by 10th gen Intel processors and an active-cooling system for great performance. HP claims that this device will offer a battery life up to 12 hours.

Other highlights:

Security inside and out. The world’s first Chromebook with an integrated privacy screen, HP Sure View Reflect instantly keeps the display private with the press of a button. The integrated fingerprint sensor and built-in webcam privacy switch provide additional confidence for users and IT alike.

The world’s first Chromebook with an integrated privacy screen, HP Sure View Reflect instantly keeps the display private with the press of a button. The integrated fingerprint sensor and built-in webcam privacy switch provide additional confidence for users and IT alike. Premium performance and productivity. The world’s first business Chromebook based on Intel’s Project Athena innovation program designed to deliver a new class of advanced laptops. Wi-Fi 6 with HP Extended Range Wireless LAN and optional LTE provide data access, real-time collaboration, and connection from wherever they may be working.

HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise:

HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise is a mid-range Chromebook with 10th gen Intel processors and 12-hours of battery life. HP claims that this is the world’s thinnest 14” Chromebook and it comes with a aluminium exterior that can pass rigorous MIL-STD testing and has a backlit keyboard that resists spills up to 350 ml of water.

Other highlights:

Enterprise-grade security. The HP Privacy Camera with integrated shutter helps protect from camera hacks while an optional integrated fingerprint sensor provides fast access.

The HP Privacy Camera with integrated shutter helps protect from camera hacks while an optional integrated fingerprint sensor provides fast access. Seamless collaboration. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and HP’s proprietary extended range LAN, cloud users get increased networking range and performance. The 180-degree hinge lay-flat design and built-in webcam and audio allow for easy collaboration, and the integrated HDMI port removes the need for dongles.

Pricing and Availability:

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise is expected to be available in June. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

is expected to be available in June. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6 is currently available starting at $399.

Source: HP