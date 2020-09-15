HP announces new OMEN wireless gaming accessories

HP today announced several new OMEN gaming accessories to improve the gaming experiences. HP announced the following today, and you can read about these new accessories below.

OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset

OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse

OMEN Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard

OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset:

This new wireless headset provides lag-free audio. You can enjoy 7.1 surround sound and C-Media Xear combined with customizable EQ and lighting with OMEN Command Center to create personalized soundscape. It also supports up to 30 hours of battery life and you can charge this headset using USB-C cable. Apart from Windows PCs, this headset is also compatible with Mac, iOS, Chrome OS, PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles.

OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse:

This is the world’s fastest USB-C charging gaming mouse. It supports up to 10 hours of battery life in a just 5 minutes of charging and a full charge in 90 minutes with up to 180 hours of battery life. The mouse delivers lag-free gaming including OMEN Command Center integration for sensitivity settings, key binds and lighting. The Omron mechanical switches come with a 50 million click lifespan.

OMEN Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard:

This new compact wireless keyboard features a design that allows for a more ergonomic posture. It supports up to 75 hours of game play and it can offer up to 6 hours of battery life in just 5 minutes of USB-C charging. MX Cherry Brown switches, 100% anti-ghost and N key roll-over, and magnetic detachable palm rest for long gaming session improve the gaming experiences even further.

Pricing and Availability: