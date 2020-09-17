HP today announced a range of new PCs targeting the enterprise market

Today at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s annual global partner event, the company announced a range of new PCs targeting the enterprise market. HP introduced HP ProBook 635 Aero G7, the world’s lightest AMD based business notebook, HP ProBook 600 G8 and 400 G8 PC Series designed for professionals at growing companies, HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Series designed to meet the demands of a multi-task workday and HP ProDesk 405 G6 Series featuring the latest AMD Ryzen PRO series processors.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7:

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors with option PRO APUs. The laptop is made of all-metal chassis that utilizes 62% sustainable aluminum and magnesium. HP mentioned that this laptop can withstand 1,000 cycles of disinfection with household wipes. It weighs under 1kg and offers long battery life.

HP ProBook 600 G8 and 400 G8 Series:

The slim yet durable HP ProBook 600 series features an aluminum chassis, an 80-percent screen-to-body ratio, and a spill resistant keyboard. With an optional quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core processor, this globally available PC is easy to service, drives performance and has long battery life, and optional Thunderbolt docking. The optional Opal2 SSD provides for highly secure storage for the enterprise.

The compact, light, slim chassis with aluminum components of HP ProBook 400 series is easy to carry from place to place. An optional high-brightness display provides an over 87% screen-to-body ratio and a new keyboard delivers a quiet and responsive experience. With an optional quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core processor, 11with breakthrough Intel Iris Xe graphics and fast, upgradeable dual channel SODIMM memory, the HP ProBook 450 drives performance with long battery life and high-speed solid-state drives.