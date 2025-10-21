Top Free 1080p Video Editors For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating stunning videos doesn’t always require expensive software. Many free video editors offer powerful features, including the ability to edit in 1080p resolution. This article will guide you through some of the best free video editing software available in 2025, empowering you to create professional-looking videos without spending a dime.

Whether you’re a beginner just starting out or a seasoned video creator looking for budget-friendly options, these free video editors provide the tools and capabilities you need to bring your vision to life. Let’s explore the top contenders.

What Are the Best Free 1080p Video Editors?

DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is a professional-grade video editing software that offers a free version packed with features. It’s renowned for its color correction tools, but it also excels in video editing, audio post-production, and visual effects. The free version supports 1080p editing and offers a wide range of tools suitable for both beginners and experienced editors. DaVinci Resolve is a powerhouse that can handle complex projects with ease.

With its intuitive interface and robust feature set, DaVinci Resolve empowers users to create high-quality videos with professional polish. Its advanced editing capabilities, combined with its free availability, make it a top choice for video editors of all skill levels.

Advanced Color Correction

Powerful Editing Tools

Audio Post-Production

Visual Effects

Pricing: Free

OpenShot

OpenShot is an open-source video editor that’s easy to use and perfect for beginners. It supports 1080p editing and offers a simple drag-and-drop interface. OpenShot includes features like video effects, audio editing, and title creation. It’s a great option for those who want a straightforward video editing experience without a steep learning curve.

Its user-friendly design and comprehensive features make OpenShot an excellent choice for creating engaging videos with ease. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned editor, OpenShot provides the tools you need to bring your creative vision to life.

Simple Drag-and-Drop Interface

Video Effects

Audio Editing

Title Creation

Pricing: Free

HitFilm Express

HitFilm Express is a free video editor that offers a range of professional-grade features. It supports 1080p editing and includes tools for visual effects, motion graphics, and compositing. While it may have a slightly steeper learning curve than some other free editors, HitFilm Express provides powerful capabilities for creating visually stunning videos.

With its advanced features and free availability, HitFilm Express is an excellent choice for video editors who want to push their creative boundaries. Whether you’re creating short films, music videos, or social media content, HitFilm Express provides the tools you need to achieve professional results.

Visual Effects

Motion Graphics

Compositing

1080p Editing Support

Pricing: Free

Lightworks

Lightworks is a professional-grade video editor that has been used in many Hollywood films. The free version supports 1080p export and offers a range of editing tools. While the interface may take some getting used to, Lightworks provides powerful features for creating high-quality videos. It’s a great option for those who want a professional-level editor without the price tag.

Its advanced editing capabilities and free availability make Lightworks a top choice for video editors who demand the best. Whether you’re creating feature films, documentaries, or short videos, Lightworks provides the tools you need to achieve professional results.

Professional-Grade Editing Tools

1080p Export

Advanced Timeline Editing

Multi-Cam Editing

Pricing: Free (limited features), Paid versions available.

VSDC Free Video Editor

VSDC Free Video Editor is a non-linear video editing software that offers a wide range of features. It supports 1080p editing and includes tools for video effects, color correction, and audio editing. VSDC is a great option for those who want a feature-rich editor without paying a premium.

With its comprehensive feature set and free availability, VSDC Free Video Editor is an excellent choice for video editors who want to create professional-quality videos without breaking the bank. Whether you’re creating social media content, tutorials, or short films, VSDC provides the tools you need to bring your vision to life.

Non-Linear Editing

Video Effects

Color Correction

Audio Editing

Pricing: Free

iMovie

iMovie is a free video editor that comes pre-installed on macOS devices. It supports 1080p editing and offers a simple, user-friendly interface. iMovie includes features like video effects, audio editing, and title creation. It’s a great option for Mac users who want a quick and easy way to edit videos.

With its intuitive interface and comprehensive features, iMovie is an excellent choice for creating engaging videos with ease. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned editor, iMovie provides the tools you need to bring your creative vision to life.

Simple User-Friendly Interface

Video Effects

Audio Editing

Title Creation

Pricing: Free (included with macOS)

Tips

Start with a Plan: Before you start editing, create a storyboard or outline to guide your project.

Use Transitions Wisely: Transitions can add visual interest, but don't overuse them.

Pay Attention to Audio: Good audio is just as important as good video.

Keep it Concise: Edit your video to remove unnecessary footage and keep your audience engaged.

Free 1080p Video Editing Software Compared

Feature DaVinci Resolve OpenShot HitFilm Express Lightworks VSDC iMovie Price Free Free Free Free Free Free 1080p Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ease of Use Medium Easy Medium Medium Medium Easy Advanced Tools Yes No Yes Yes Yes No

Creating Amazing Videos For Free

Choosing the right free 1080p video editor depends on your specific needs and skill level. Each of these software options offers a unique set of features and capabilities, allowing you to create professional-looking videos without spending any money.

FAQ

What is the best free video editor for beginners?

OpenShot and iMovie are excellent choices for beginners due to their user-friendly interfaces and simple workflows.

Can I edit 4K video with these free editors?

Some of these editors, like DaVinci Resolve, support 4K editing in their free versions. Others are limited to 1080p.

Are there any limitations to the free versions of these editors?

Yes, some editors may have limitations on features, export formats, or the number of projects you can create.

Do I need a powerful computer to run these video editors?

It depends on the editor and the complexity of your projects. DaVinci Resolve, for example, requires a more powerful computer than OpenShot.

Where can I find tutorials for these video editors?

YouTube is a great resource for finding tutorials for all of these video editors.

