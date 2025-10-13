How To Update NVIDIA High Definition Audio Drivers For Windows 11/10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

NVIDIA High Definition Audio drivers are essential for delivering audio through your NVIDIA graphics card, especially when using HDMI or DisplayPort connections to your monitor or TV. Keeping these drivers up-to-date ensures optimal audio performance, compatibility with the latest games and applications, and resolves potential bugs or glitches. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to updating your NVIDIA High Definition Audio drivers on Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Whether you’re experiencing audio issues, want to take advantage of new features, or simply maintain a healthy system, updating your drivers is a crucial task. Fortunately, the process is straightforward and can be accomplished through several methods, each offering its own advantages. Let’s explore the different ways you can update your NVIDIA High Definition Audio drivers.

Method 1: Using NVIDIA GeForce Experience

NVIDIA GeForce Experience is a software application designed to optimize your game settings, update drivers, and provide other useful features. It’s the recommended method for most users.

Open NVIDIA GeForce Experience: Locate the NVIDIA GeForce Experience icon in your system tray (usually in the bottom-right corner of your screen) and double-click it. If you don’t see it, search for “NVIDIA GeForce Experience” in the Windows search bar. Go to the “Drivers” tab: In the GeForce Experience window, click on the “Drivers” tab, usually located at the top. Check for updates: GeForce Experience will automatically scan for available driver updates. If a new driver is available, you’ll see a notification. Download and install the driver: Click the “Download” button to download the latest driver package. Choose installation options: Once the download is complete, you’ll be presented with two installation options: “Express Installation” and “Custom Installation.”

Express Installation: Installs the driver with recommended settings.

Installs the driver with recommended settings. Custom Installation: Allows you to choose which components to install (e.g., graphics driver, HD audio driver, PhysX system software). If you only want to update the HD audio driver, select “Custom Installation” and uncheck all other components.

Follow the on-screen instructions: Complete the installation process by following the prompts on your screen. Your computer may need to restart.

Method 2: Updating Through Device Manager

Device Manager allows you to manage all the hardware devices connected to your computer, including audio drivers.

Open Device Manager: Right-click on the Windows Start button and select “Device Manager” from the menu, or search for “Device Manager” in the Windows search bar. Expand “Sound, video and game controllers”: In Device Manager, locate and expand the “Sound, video and game controllers” category. Locate NVIDIA High Definition Audio: Find the “NVIDIA High Definition Audio” device in the list. Update the driver: Right-click on “NVIDIA High Definition Audio” and select “Update driver.” Choose how to search for drivers: You’ll be presented with two options:

Search automatically for drivers: Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest driver software.

Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest driver software. Browse my computer for drivers: If you have already downloaded the driver from NVIDIA’s website, you can select this option and browse to the driver file.

Follow the on-screen instructions: If you chose “Search automatically for drivers,” Windows will attempt to find and install the latest driver. If you chose “Browse my computer for drivers,” follow the prompts to install the driver from your downloaded file. Restart your computer: Restart your computer if prompted to complete the installation.

Method 3: Downloading Drivers Directly from NVIDIA’s Website

Downloading drivers directly from NVIDIA’s website gives you the most control over the driver selection and installation process.

Go to the NVIDIA Driver Download page: Open your web browser and go to the official NVIDIA driver download page. Select your product details: Use the drop-down menus to select your graphics card’s product type, series, and product name. Also, choose your operating system (Windows 11 or Windows 10). Search for drivers: Click the “Search” button to find the latest drivers for your configuration. Download the driver: Review the search results and click the “Download” button to download the driver package. Run the installer: Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded file (usually in your “Downloads” folder) and double-click it to run the installer. Follow the on-screen instructions: Follow the prompts to install the driver. You can choose between “Express Installation” and “Custom Installation,” as described in Method 1. Restart your computer: Restart your computer if prompted to complete the installation.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

No sound after updating: Ensure the correct audio output device is selected in your Windows sound settings.

Ensure the correct audio output device is selected in your Windows sound settings. Driver installation fails: Try downloading the driver again, or try a different installation method.

Try downloading the driver again, or try a different installation method. Audio distortion or glitches: Roll back to a previous driver version if the issue persists.

Close unnecessary applications: Before updating, close any applications that may be using the audio driver, such as games or media players.

Before updating, close any applications that may be using the audio driver, such as games or media players. Disconnect external audio devices: Disconnect any external audio devices (e.g., headphones, speakers) before starting the update.

Disconnect any external audio devices (e.g., headphones, speakers) before starting the update. Create a system restore point: Before making any major changes to your system, it’s always a good idea to create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Feature NVIDIA GeForce Experience Device Manager NVIDIA Website Ease of Use High Medium Medium Automation High Low Low Control Medium Medium High Driver Selection Automatic Automatic/Manual Manual Recommended For Most Users Troubleshooting Advanced Users

Keeping Your Audio Sharp

Updating your NVIDIA High Definition Audio drivers is a simple process that can significantly improve your audio experience. By following the methods outlined above, you can ensure that your audio drivers are up-to-date and functioning correctly.

FAQ

How do I know if my NVIDIA audio drivers are up to date? You can check the driver version in NVIDIA GeForce Experience or Device Manager. Compare the version number with the latest version available on NVIDIA’s website.

What happens if I don’t update my NVIDIA audio drivers? Outdated drivers can lead to audio issues, compatibility problems, and reduced performance.

Can I roll back to a previous NVIDIA audio driver version? Yes, you can roll back to a previous driver version through Device Manager.

Do I need to uninstall the old NVIDIA audio drivers before installing the new ones? NVIDIA GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA installer usually handle the uninstallation of the old drivers automatically.

How often should I update my NVIDIA audio drivers? It is recommended to check for updates regularly, especially before playing new games or using new applications.

