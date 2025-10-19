How To Update Graphics Driver Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your graphics driver up-to-date is crucial for optimal performance and stability on your Windows 10 computer. An outdated driver can lead to various issues, including game crashes, visual glitches, and overall system sluggishness. Fortunately, updating your graphics driver is a straightforward process that can be accomplished through several methods.

This guide will walk you through the different ways to update your graphics driver on Windows 10, ensuring you have the latest version installed for the best possible experience. Whether you prefer automatic updates or manual installations, we’ll cover all the necessary steps to keep your graphics card performing at its peak.

Windows Update is the easiest way to keep your graphics driver up-to-date. It automatically detects and installs the latest drivers compatible with your system.

Click the Start button. Go to Settings. Click on Update & Security. Click on Check for updates. If a graphics driver update is available, Windows will automatically download and install it. You may need to restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Method 2: Using Device Manager

Device Manager provides more control over your hardware and drivers. You can manually update your graphics driver through this tool.

Right-click on the Start button. Select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters section. Right-click on your graphics card. Select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. Windows will search for and install the latest driver. If Windows doesn’t find a new driver, you can select “Browse my computer for drivers” and manually locate the driver file if you’ve already downloaded it.

Method 3: Downloading Directly from the Manufacturer

Downloading directly from the manufacturer’s website ensures you get the most up-to-date and specific driver for your graphics card.

Identify your graphics card model (e.g., NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Intel Iris Xe Graphics). Visit the manufacturer’s website:

Enter your graphics card details and operating system. Download the latest driver. Run the downloaded file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the driver.

Method 4: Using the Graphics Card’s Software

NVIDIA and AMD provide dedicated software that helps manage and update your graphics drivers.

NVIDIA GeForce Experience: If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, open GeForce Experience. It usually installs automatically with the driver. Go to the “Drivers” tab and click “Check for Updates.” AMD Radeon Software: If you have an AMD graphics card, open Radeon Software. Navigate to the “Drivers & Software” tab and check for updates.

Create a System Restore Point: Before updating your graphics driver, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong during the update process.

When installing a new driver, consider performing a clean installation. This removes any previous driver files and settings, preventing potential conflicts. The NVIDIA and AMD installers usually offer this option. Restart Your Computer: After updating your graphics driver, restart your computer. This ensures that the new driver is properly loaded and functioning correctly.

After updating your graphics driver, restart your computer. This ensures that the new driver is properly loaded and functioning correctly. Monitor Performance: After the update, monitor your system’s performance, especially when gaming or using graphics-intensive applications. If you experience any issues, you may need to revert to a previous driver version.

Method Ease of Use Control Level Freshness of Driver Recommended For Windows Update High Low Generally Current Average users; non-critical updates Device Manager Medium Medium Potentially Delayed Users wanting more control; troubleshooting Manufacturer Website Medium High Most Current Gamers; professionals; users needing specific fixes Software (GFE/Radeon) High Medium Very Current Gamers; users wanting optimized settings

Improved Graphics Performance

Updating your graphics driver is essential for maintaining optimal performance and stability on your Windows 10 system. Whether you choose to use Windows Update, Device Manager, the manufacturer’s website, or dedicated software, following these steps will help you keep your graphics card performing at its best.

FAQ

How often should I update my graphics driver? You should update your graphics driver whenever a new version is released, especially if you’re experiencing issues or playing new games.

What happens if I don’t update my graphics driver? Outdated drivers can lead to performance issues, crashes, visual glitches, and compatibility problems with new software and games.

Can updating my graphics driver cause problems? Sometimes, a new driver may introduce new issues. If this happens, you can revert to a previous driver version.

How do I revert to a previous graphics driver? In Device Manager, go to your graphics card properties, select the “Driver” tab, and click “Roll Back Driver.”

Where can I find the latest graphics drivers? You can find the latest drivers on the NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel websites, depending on your graphics card manufacturer.

