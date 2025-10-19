How To Install Microsoft Store On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The Microsoft Store is your gateway to a vast library of apps, games, and other software for your Windows 11 PC. While it usually comes pre-installed, there are situations where it might be missing or corrupted. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to reinstalling the Microsoft Store on Windows 11, ensuring you can access all your favorite applications.

Whether you’ve accidentally uninstalled it, encountered a system error, or are dealing with a fresh installation of Windows 11, reinstalling the Microsoft Store is a straightforward process. Follow these instructions carefully to get the Microsoft Store back up and running quickly and easily.

How Do I Reinstall the Microsoft Store on Windows 11?

Method 1: Using PowerShell to Reinstall Microsoft Store

Open PowerShell as Administrator:

Press the Windows key, type “PowerShell,” right-click on “Windows PowerShell,” and select “Run as administrator.” Click “Yes” if prompted by User Account Control.

Execute the Reinstallation Command:

Copy and paste the following command into the PowerShell window and press Enter:

“ powershell Get-AppXPackage *Microsoft.WindowsStore* -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"} “

Wait for the Process to Complete:

The command will reinstall the Microsoft Store and its associated components. This process may take a few minutes. Watch for any error messages. If errors appear, note them down for troubleshooting.

Restart Your Computer:

After the command finishes, restart your computer to ensure all changes take effect.

Check for the Microsoft Store:

After restarting, check your Start menu or search for “Microsoft Store” to see if it has been successfully reinstalled.

Method 2: Using WSReset.exe to Reset Microsoft Store

Open the Run Dialog Box:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

Type WSReset.exe:

Type WSReset.exe into the Run dialog box and press Enter.

Wait for the Process to Complete:

WSReset.exe will clear the Microsoft Store cache and reset the app. A blank Command Prompt window will appear for a few seconds, followed by the Microsoft Store opening automatically.

Restart Your Computer:

Restart your computer to ensure all changes take effect.

Check for the Microsoft Store Functionality:

After restarting, check if the Microsoft Store is working correctly.

Method 3: Download from Microsoft Website

Open your browser

Open your favorite browser.

Go to the Microsoft Website:

Go to the Microsoft website.

Find the Microsoft Store package

Find the Microsoft Store package to download, it might not be available directly.

Download the package

Download the package.

Install the package

Install the package.

Restart Your Computer:

Restart your computer to ensure all changes take effect.

Check for the Microsoft Store Functionality:

After restarting, check if the Microsoft Store is working correctly.

Tips for Troubleshooting

Check Your Internet Connection: Ensure you have a stable internet connection during the reinstallation process.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection during the reinstallation process. Update Windows: Make sure your Windows 11 is up to date with the latest updates. Go to Settings > Windows Update and check for updates.

Make sure your Windows 11 is up to date with the latest updates. Go to Settings > Windows Update and check for updates. Antivirus Software: Temporarily disable your antivirus software, as it might interfere with the reinstallation process. Remember to re-enable it afterward.

Temporarily disable your antivirus software, as it might interfere with the reinstallation process. Remember to re-enable it afterward. Create a New User Account: If the issue persists, try creating a new user account with administrator privileges and reinstalling the Microsoft Store from there.

If the issue persists, try creating a new user account with administrator privileges and reinstalling the Microsoft Store from there. System File Checker: Run the System File Checker (SFC) tool to scan for and repair corrupted system files. Open Command Prompt as administrator and type sfc /scannow and press Enter.

Comparison of Reinstallation Methods

Feature PowerShell Method WSReset.exe Method Complexity Moderate Simple Effectiveness High Medium Requires Admin Yes Yes Time Few minutes Few seconds Best Use Case When the Store is completely missing When the Store is present but not functioning correctly

Microsoft Store Reinstalled

Reinstalling the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 is generally a simple process. By following the steps outlined above, you should be able to restore access to your favorite apps and games.

FAQ

How do I know if the Microsoft Store is missing from my Windows 11 computer? You can check by searching for “Microsoft Store” in the Start menu or by looking for its icon in the taskbar. If it’s not there, it’s likely missing.

Why is the Microsoft Store not working after reinstallation? There could be several reasons, including corrupted system files, internet connection issues, or conflicts with antivirus software. Try troubleshooting steps like running the System File Checker or temporarily disabling your antivirus.

Can I reinstall the Microsoft Store without administrator privileges? No, you need administrator privileges to reinstall the Microsoft Store.

Will reinstalling the Microsoft Store delete my installed apps? No, reinstalling the Microsoft Store will not delete your installed apps. They will still be available after the reinstallation process.

Is there a way to prevent the Microsoft Store from being uninstalled again? While you can’t completely prevent accidental uninstallation, you can be more cautious when making system changes and avoid using third-party tools that might remove essential Windows components.

Related reading