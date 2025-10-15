How To Uninstall Programs On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Uninstalling programs on Windows 11 is a common task, whether you’re freeing up storage space, removing outdated software, or troubleshooting application issues. The good news is that Windows 11 provides several straightforward methods to accomplish this, catering to different user preferences and technical levels. This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough of each method, ensuring you can easily and effectively remove unwanted programs from your system.

From the classic Control Panel to the modern Settings app, and even specialized uninstallers, you have options. Understanding these methods empowers you to manage your installed software efficiently and maintain a clean and optimized Windows 11 environment. This guide will walk you through each approach, step by step.

What Are the Ways to Uninstall Programs on Windows 11?

Uninstalling Programs via the Settings App

The Settings app offers a user-friendly interface for managing installed applications. Here’s how to uninstall a program using this method:

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I or searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on Apps in the left sidebar. Select Apps & features. A list of installed applications will appear. Locate the program you want to uninstall. You can scroll through the list or use the search bar to find it quickly. Click the three vertical dots next to the program’s name. Select Uninstall. Confirm the uninstallation by clicking Uninstall again if prompted. Follow any on-screen instructions provided by the program’s uninstaller.

Uninstalling Programs via the Control Panel

The Control Panel is a classic Windows interface that still provides access to program uninstallation.

Open the Control Panel. You can search for it in the Start menu. Click on Programs. Select Programs and Features. This will display a list of installed programs. Locate the program you want to uninstall. Right-click on the program’s name. Select Uninstall. Confirm the uninstallation if prompted. Follow any on-screen instructions provided by the program’s uninstaller.

Uninstalling Programs from the Start Menu

The Start Menu provides a quick way to uninstall programs directly from the app list.

Click the Start button. Locate the program you want to uninstall in the app list. Right-click on the program’s name. Select Uninstall. If prompted, confirm the uninstallation. This might redirect you to the Settings app or the program’s uninstaller. Follow any on-screen instructions provided by the program’s uninstaller.

Using the Program’s Uninstaller

Many programs come with their own dedicated uninstaller, often located in the program’s installation folder.

Locate the program’s installation folder. This is often found in C:\Program Files or C:\Program Files (x86). Look for an executable file with names like uninstall.exe, unins000.exe, or similar. Double-click the uninstaller executable. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the uninstallation process.

Using Third-Party Uninstaller Software

Several third-party uninstaller programs offer more advanced features, such as removing leftover files and registry entries. Popular options include Revo Uninstaller, IObit Uninstaller, and CCleaner.

Download and install a third-party uninstaller program. Launch the uninstaller program. Select the program you want to uninstall from the list. Follow the on-screen instructions provided by the uninstaller program. These programs often offer options to perform a deep scan for leftover files and registry entries.

Tips for a Clean Uninstall

Close the Program: Before uninstalling, ensure the program is not running.

Before uninstalling, ensure the program is not running. Administrator Privileges: Run the uninstaller as an administrator for complete removal.

Run the uninstaller as an administrator for complete removal. Restart Your Computer: After uninstalling, restart your computer to finalize the process.

After uninstalling, restart your computer to finalize the process. Check for Leftover Files: Manually check the installation folder and the AppData folder (C:\Users\\ \AppData) for any remaining files.

Manually check the installation folder and the AppData folder (C:\Users\\ Registry Cleanup (Advanced): Use a registry cleaner with caution, as incorrect modifications can cause system instability.

Here’s a comparison of the uninstall methods:

Uninstall Method Comparison

Feature Settings App Control Panel Start Menu Program Uninstaller Third-Party Uninstaller Ease of Use High Medium High Medium High Built-in Yes Yes Yes No No Leftover Scan No No No No Yes Batch Uninstall No No No No Yes Force Uninstall No No No No Yes User-Friendly Yes Yes Yes Varies Yes

Keeping Your Windows 11 System Clean

Uninstalling programs effectively helps maintain a healthy and efficient Windows 11 system. By following the methods outlined in this guide, you can easily remove unwanted software and keep your computer running smoothly.

FAQ

How do I uninstall a program that doesn’t appear in the list of installed programs? Sometimes, programs don’t register correctly. Try using a third-party uninstaller, or manually locate the program’s folder and run its uninstaller.

Can I uninstall pre-installed Windows apps? Some pre-installed apps can be uninstalled via the Settings app. Others may require using PowerShell commands.

What should I do if the uninstaller fails to remove the program completely? Use a third-party uninstaller to scan for and remove leftover files and registry entries.

Is it safe to use registry cleaners? Registry cleaners can be helpful, but use them with caution. Back up your registry before using one, and only use reputable programs.

How do I find the program’s installation folder if I don’t know where it is? Right-click the program’s shortcut, select “Properties,” and look for the “Target” field. This often shows the installation path.

